PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit