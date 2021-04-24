PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

