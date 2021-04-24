Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 478,732 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

