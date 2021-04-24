PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

NYSE PKI opened at $134.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

