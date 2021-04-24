Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 235 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 48.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

