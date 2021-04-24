Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61.

