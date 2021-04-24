Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.