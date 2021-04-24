Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis Buys 21,600 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18.
PEY stock opened at C$5.11 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$842.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.66.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.