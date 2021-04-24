Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis Buys 21,600 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18.

PEY stock opened at C$5.11 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$842.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

