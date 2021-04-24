Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$5.09. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 454,699 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$842.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

