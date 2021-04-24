Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

