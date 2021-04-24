Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

