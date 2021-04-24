Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 60,742 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06.

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60.

Shares of PINS opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

