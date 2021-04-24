Piper Sandler Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $182.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.