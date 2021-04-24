Piper Sandler Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $385.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.68 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.95.

Shares of GS stock opened at $339.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 256.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

