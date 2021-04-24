Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 276.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 276.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $35.42 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $11.15 or 0.00022382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00421103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00173690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00208678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

