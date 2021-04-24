Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

