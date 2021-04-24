Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.57 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

