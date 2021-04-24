Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average of $170.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

