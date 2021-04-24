Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $3.46 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

