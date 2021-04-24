Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

