Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $39,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.96.

Equifax stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.39 and a 1 year high of $231.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

