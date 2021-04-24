Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

