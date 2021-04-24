Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

