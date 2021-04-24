Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening. Also, Planet Fitness’ consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion to drive growth is an added positive. However, given the pandemic, the company is also witnessing slowdown in new store developments and remodels. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts of COVID-19, the company has not provided any guidance for 2021. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 214.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

