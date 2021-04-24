Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.30

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.22). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 618,667 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.45.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

