PolkaBridge (PBR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $1.39 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00270475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,536.94 or 0.99822076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00626354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.72 or 0.01023099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,046,120 coins and its circulating supply is 22,046,120 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

