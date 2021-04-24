Portland General Electric Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,668,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $8,779,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

