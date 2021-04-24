Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Insider Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 593,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

