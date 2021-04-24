Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 388,523 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,750 over the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.