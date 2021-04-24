Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 388,523 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,750 over the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit