PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.61.

PPG opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $175.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

