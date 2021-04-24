PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.80 and its 200-day moving average is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

