PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

