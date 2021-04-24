PrairieView Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

SCHE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

