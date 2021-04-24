Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

