Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $962,391. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLS stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

