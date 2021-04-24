Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,958 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,570.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $143.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

