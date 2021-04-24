Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CONN stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

