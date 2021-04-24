Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

