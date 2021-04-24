Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth about $3,521,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $27.83 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

