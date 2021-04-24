Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 593 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

