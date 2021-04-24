Private Ocean LLC Invests $44,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 419,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 339,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,761,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC opened at $35.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.