Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

