ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.23 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.