PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report sales of $60.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PROS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 208,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,979. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $8,029,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

