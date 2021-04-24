ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

