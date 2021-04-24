Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2888 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

