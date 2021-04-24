ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $83,221.38

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $83,221.38 and approximately $51.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.68 or 0.00490279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.83 or 0.03037789 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,305,128 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

