Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

