Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -16.23 Pulmonx $32.60 million 49.23 -$20.70 million N/A N/A

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Soliton on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

