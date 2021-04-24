Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Purple Innovation also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

