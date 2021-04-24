Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issued By Piper Sandler

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.